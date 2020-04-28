Sightings of animals are up, but they've always been there

The foxes, raccoons and bears have always been there. It’s just that humans haven’t always noticed them.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — People who are stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic are seeing more animals outside their homes.

And that means that animal control agencies in the Washington region are fielding more calls about wildlife.

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, said they’ve experienced a “considerable uptick in wildlife calls.”