COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A&M is known for its deep roots in agriculture, and if anyone wanted to see that in action, they would visit the poultry center in November.

During this time of year, poultry science students perform thousands of wing bandings on countless chickens for more than 400 organizations across Texas; including the Houston Rodeo.

Wing banding involves piercing skin between the tip of a chick's wing and their shoulder for validation purposes during show season.

They have been doing this for more than four decades, making their total chicken count at least a million.

On Thursday, the students banded about 8,000 chickens.

At the end of it all, it's a mutually beneficial relationship. The students practice their skills to work in the poultry industry after graduation, and according to Professor and Agrilife Extension Program Specialist, Stephanie Klein, “it definitely helps out the poultry in our state... giving back to the youth that are still at the stock shows.”

To find out more about Texas A&M's Poultry Science Center, visit their website or Facebook page.

