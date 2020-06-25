With travel restrictions due to the pandemic, lots of Texans will end up driving to their destinations. TxDOT wants to make sure they do so safely.

BRYAN, Texas — With COVID-19 travel restrictions, a lot of Texans will be driving to their summer destinations instead of flying.

TxDOT is giving a few tips to keep those trips safe and healthy by kicking off their “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign with tips for drivers on how to travel safely, stay alert and avoid drowsy driving while behind the wheel this summer.

Texans know that their state is huge, and with road trips comes a lot of driving.

So for those extra long trips, get plenty of rest before hand and stop for 15 or 20 minutes every two hours or 100 miles.

With those long drives, rest areas are your friends.

Just be sure to social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands while you're there.

TxDOT also suggests traveling with a buddy who can help you stay alert and share the driving.

While you and your pal are traveling, avoid driving between midnight and 6 a.m. to keep from getting sleepy on the road.

Once daytime rolls around, though, you might notice more pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists trying to enjoy the weather and enjoy that kind of social distancing.

With that in mind, keep an eye out for them while you’re driving.

Pandemic or not, drivers should always follow the speed limit, be extra careful in construction zones and keep a safe distance behind those in front of you.

We have a whole list of vacation spots all over Texas that are back open and taking precautions for visitors.