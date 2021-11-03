Brazos Buddies: “From kids, for kids”

The new organization aspires to become an official non-profit to give local children in need stuffed animals to feel comfort during tough times.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Buddies is a new organization in the Bryan and College Station area. The purpose of the Brazos Buddies is to ensure that during tough times we remember local children in need of comfort and give them new stuffed animals with a personalized card.

Started by 8-year-old Christian Morales and 7-year-old Niko Chavarria, Brazos Buddies is aspiring to become an official non-profit so they can continue helping other kids.

This idea came about when Cristian recently saw a commercial of children that were sick in a hospital. He has his own stuffed animals that bring him comfort and as his family was preparing to go to sleep that night he hugged his buddy tightly.

The family then discussed with him that they could help local kids find comfort.

“I thought it would be nice to get buddies for them,” Christian said.

They then decided to reach out to Christian’s best friend Niko who accepted the challenge to create the Brazos Buddies logo.

“I felt safe and felt like I had a friend, so I wanted to get the kids to feel the same way,” Niko said as to why he decided to help.

On March 10th, the Brazos Buddies got a huge surprise. The Pet Smart on Arrington Road in College Station donated over 400 stuffed animals to the new organization.

The two best friends have decided to donate all the stuffed animals to the charity of their choice, the Ronald McDonald House Charities.