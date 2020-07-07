With cases climbing within Brazos County and Texas as a whole, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health District gave an update on the status of COVID-19 in the area in the last weekly press conference Brazos County is giving on the subject.

Aside from continuing to encourage following CDC guidelines, there was quite a bit to talk about.

“In general, most people recover from this, but it’s certainly not something you want to roll the dice with,” said Dr. Sullivan.

In fact, the county health department mentioned a new strain.

Dr. Sullivan said, “There does seem to be a more transmissibility about the virus... but unfortunately its unknown to what degree this is going to be more virulent.”

A big portion, 33 percent, of recent positive cases in Brazos County are from people between the ages of 18 and 29 but the symptoms seem to be the same among all ages.

“We’re seeing a respiratory predominate illness. We’re seeing hyphoxia. Not able to keep up with breathing, oxygen, oxygen issues. That is the primary mode of presentation regardless of age,” he said.

For some of those who do recover, the effects could stick around in the long run.

Dr. Sullivan said, “This is a virus that creates an inflammatory process of heart muscle of skeletal muscle of liver. We see individuals who have sequela. That they go on to continue to have problems from an immunologic standpoint.”

Looking at the numbers though, it can seem like the area is not doing so bad, having less deaths per case.

But Dr. Sullivan says regardless of improvements in treatment, keep your guard up either way because, “we are seeing younger individuals being hospitalized.”

Whatever age you are, if you’re thinking about going back to normal activities, the Texas Medical Association shared how risky doing anything from pumping gas to going to an amusement park can be.