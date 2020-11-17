Brazos Valley Gives was held on October 27, 2020 with 136 nonprofits participating from six of the seven Brazos Valley counties.

BRYAN, Brazos County — Brazos Valley Gives is celebrating National Philanthropy Week in a big way!

On Tuesday afternoon, $98,500 in prizes and additional grants were awarded to nonprofits that participated in Brazos Valley Gives.

The Community Foundation hosted the outdoor celebration of their philanthropy at Veterans Park in College Station.

The grand total for the giving day campaign for 2020 was $794,573 and represented 3,661 donations to all 136 organizations.

Along with giving money, 307 individuals pledged over 12,300 hours of volunteer support.

According to the organization, this year’s giving day represents a twofold increase over last year’s giving day total of $363,686.

This Tuesday, October 27th, AgsREACH will be participating in the Brazos Valley Gives campaign. Our goal this year is to raise $1,000 for our Invisible Aggies! If you are able to donate, please visit https://t.co/0ZirpfRs1D and search for the REACH Project! #tamu #aggies #donate pic.twitter.com/ErBNjtVtxZ — REACH Project (@AgsREACH) October 23, 2020

More than 230 people and businesses hosted online fundraisers to support their favorite non profit that participated.

“Our second annual giving day empowered donors across our region to give where they live. Brazos Valley Gives day was successful because our community came together as one to support our nonprofits” stated Molly Watson, Co-Chair.

“This year has been especially difficult for our nonprofit community, as many of their annual fundraisers were cancelled. As a result, the needs were greater than ever,” commented Julie Porter, Cochair.

Established in 2003, Brazos Valley Gives always welcomes new nonprofits to join their next giving day that happens annually on the third Tuesday in October.

They work with donors, businesses and non profit charities year round.