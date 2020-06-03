BRYAN, Texas — Start your weekend on the right foot, or stretch, at a Community Workout in Brenham.

Camp Gladiator is hosting the free, 60-minute, full body workout open for ALL fitness levels.



Those planning to attend should also bring an exercise mat, water bottle, and sweat towel.

And pet lovers in Bryan-College Station, perk those ears up, because Producers Cooperative Association in Bryan is hosting low cost vaccinations.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, people can vaccinate their pets for as little as $12 and even microchip their furry friends for $40!

After folks take care of their furry friends, they can head on out to Navasota for the Texas Pickers Antique Market on Saturday!

Admission is free, and there'll be plenty of clothes on spring clearance.

According to the Facebook event, there will even be free beer!

Later on, Navasota also has their 8th Annual Texas Birthday Bash.

Celebrate Texas’ independence with music, food and fun for the whole family.

The festivities are sponsored by the City of Navasota, and according to the city, "The great state of Texas was born in 1836 when the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed just 7 miles down the road at Washington-on-the-Brazos, Texas."

Kevin Fowler will also be there for a live performance to end of the night.

If you’re looking for a more low key time, we’ve got your Sunday booked!

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Bryan Premiere Cinema is showing Steel Magnolias throughout the day for free!

Bryan Premiere LUX Cine 15 IMAX & Pizza Pub Honey, you're not going to want to miss this. Grab your girls and head to Premiere Cinemas to celebrate International Women's Day and see Steel Magnolias on March 8th! 💇💄 💅 Take 30% off an Adult...

