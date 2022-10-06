Wreaths Across America volunteer says this fair is a "one-stop-shop" for veterans

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — On Saturday, American Legion in Bryan is set to host the Brazos Valley Veterans Benefits Fair.

The organization has been providing service to members of the Brazos Valley for decades.

Ellen Fuller, the Volunteer Co-Chair for Wreaths Across America, said that there are many volunteers scheduled to assist veterans looking to understand more about the benefits for them and their loved ones.

Fuller said the benefits include updates to federal, state, and local benefits, new eligibility laws, and onsite resources providing information.

Fuller said she just wants to make veterans aware of the benefits open to them.

"We thought this will be a one-stop, kinda, shop as far as what benefits are available for our veterans past, present, and future and more importantly their caregivers, their families," said Fuller.