Brenham's "Pie Queen" Tara Royer Steele makes the Brazos Valley proud with "LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan" appearance

Steele appeared on the nationally syndicated show Friday

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham local Tara Royer Steele appeared on "LIVE! with Kelly and Ryan" Friday as part of the show's "Hometown Chef's Summer Cooking" segment.

She joined co-host Ryan Seacrest, who is also known for "American Idol" fame, and made a "Junkberry Pie" which is a combination dessert of apples, peaches, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries finished with a sour cream sugar topping.

Royer Steele, also known as the Pie Queen, is the former owner of Royer's Cafe in Round Top and now runs Pie Haven in the same area. She and her husband also own the Bake Shop on the All Things Acres property.