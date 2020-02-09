Mayors Nelson and Mooney made the formal proclamation Tuesday evening at First United Methodist Church.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — September 2020 is now officially Suicide Prevention and Awareness month in the Brazos Valley.

In a formal proclamation at First United Methodist Church, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney made the month official.

In their proclamation they took turns reading and cited the increase in overdoses and suicides in recent years.

They also recognized the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention for providing advocacy and education.

The organization's president, Doug Vance said he couldn't be happier.

"Well, it means a lot to me and the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention," he said, "because so many people are suffering in silence from suicide ideation or they've lost a loved one to suicide and don't know where to turn."

