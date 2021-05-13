Century Square is hosting the first annual “Dine Around” this Saturday, May 15.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., attendees will be able to sample signature bites, wines, beers, and cocktails from a star-studded lineup of 15 dynamic restaurants:

• 1791 Whiskey Bar

• Clean Juice

• Harvest Coffee

• Hey Sugar

• Hopdoddy

• I Heart Mac & Cheese

• Mo’s Irish Pub

• Piada Italian Street Food

• Pokeworks

• PORTER’S

• Sharetea

• Star Cinema Grill

• Sweet Paris

• The Canteen

• Tiff’s Treats

Century Square is partnering with Visit College Station to transform the 60-acre destination area into the ultimate dining experience and 100% of the ticket sales will go to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Amanda Barron, Marketing Strategist for Century Square said they are excited to provide an event for people to experience something new.

@Century_Square is partnering with @visitcstx to host the first annual Dine Around event.🍽🍻



When: Saturday, May 15 from 5:30-9 p.m.



“We’re just really pumped to get people out here and have a good time and provide a fun space for the community to come and hang out,” Barron said.

Since the pandemic is still ongoing, all restaurants are encouraging guests to wear masks and social distance.

Keisha Jones, Events/Marketing Manager for Porter’s said the pandemic taught them all how to adapt and that’s what people will see come Saturday.

“We’ve learned ways to continue connecting business, still engaging with our guest as best as possible - no matter what the restrictions have been and making sure people still know Porter’s is still a place they can call home,” Jones said.

Chris Kelby, General Manager at Mo’s Irish Pub said one thing that should draw people to the pub is their oasis-like vibe.

“It’s a way to get away,” Kelby said, “Our food is made from scratch, so everything is made by hand every day, it’s super yummy and we got some ice-cold beer to keep you kind of cooling off during the Texas heat.”

Krystal Counterman, Senior Chef at Piada said they are beyond excited to participate in “Dine Around.”

“At Piada, we’re all about getting involved and giving back to our community, love seeing guests come in and try our food.”