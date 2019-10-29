COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For those in the Brazos Valley looking for Halloween activities, look no further!

Thanks to some hard work by A&M's Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the "Wicked Woods" are back in College Station.

Once a staple in the BCS area, the "Wicked Woods" project took a four-year hiatus, due to the fraternity house's change of location and other factors.

“We’ve been doing a bunch of committees to try and figure out talking to alumni and such to figure if we can get it back. And now after 4 years of being gone, it’s finally returning for October 2019,” said Kappa Sigma Philanthropy Chair, Ethan Gleberman.

Wicked Woods Wicked Woods is open... enter if you dare!

It wasn’t exactly an easy process though. The students have been working on the woods for about a year, clearing out locations in their wooded area to set up the trails.

Visitors can expect their favorite frights mixed in with some new ones too.

“I don’t want to spoil it too much. There’s gonna be clowns. I won’t say when you get to that, but that’s pretty freaky. That one’s got strobe lights and black lights. There’s a mental asylum scene,” said Gleberman.

While the fraternity’s goal is to spook, their reasons for doing so is anything but.

Proceeds from the project will be donated to the fraternity's military organization, Brothers Reaching Out and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The "Wicked Woods" are open until midnight from October 28 through October 30, 2019.

They'll be open until 2 a.m. Halloween night.

