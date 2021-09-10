Crews overjoyed after finding 3-year-old

48 agencies that gathered in Grimes County to help find Christopher Ramirez embraced with happy tears after the search ended with success.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Christopher Ramirez, 3, was found about 5.2 miles from his home, the last place he was seen Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 2:00 P.M.

At 11:45 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 9, Grimes Co. Judge Joe Fauth announced to TV crews, Ramirez had been found safe.

"Todo esta bien,” Judge Fauth said.

Judge Fauth said Ramirez was alive, thirsty and found in a wooded area miles from his home.

“They're giving him water [and] his mother's with him,” Judge Fauth said, “It's a happy day in Grimes County.”

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a tip from a citizen that led them to an area and that's where they found the boy.

BREAKING: 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez has been FOUND.



“It was just wonderful, found out that he was alive. Well, he's going down to the hospital.”

After receiving the good news, crews have gone back to their regular lives.

“I think everybody's going home with a good feeling, I think everybody y'all knows everybody's going on with a good thing,” Sheriff Sowell said.

Sheriff Sowell said that in his 23 years of working in Grimes County, he’s never seen a situation like this.

“She was obviously embracing him and it was just a wonderful sight,” Sheriff Sowell said.

Sheriff Sowell said Christopher is going to the hospital to get checked out. Araceli Nunez, Christopher's mother, has been reunited with her son.

The unanswered question: How did a 3-year-old survive three nights in the woods alone? A question to be answered for another day.