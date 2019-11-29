BRYAN, Texas — Black Friday is pretty much over, but don’t mourn those deals just yet, because Cyber Monday is around the corner and we’ve got a sneak peek on what you can expect!

If you’re over the brick and mortar shopping experience, Cyber Monday has had your back since, believe it or not, 2005.

It’s grown into the BIGGEST shopping day of the year, surpassing Black Friday, and there's a couple deals you can look forward to.

On Amazon, you can save $25 on their Echo dot.

Good old Walmart has something for everyone it seems.

They have a 900 piece Lego set for half off, an instant pot for half off and you can save $80 on the latest IPad.

Even Six Flags has their own sale going on, with season passes starting at $70.99.

Stores like target are keeping their Cyber Monday deals hush hush until the actual day, but you can be the first to know about them next week by signing up for their email club.

Now that you have the tools you need to succeed come Monday, ready your mouses, charge up the laptop and happy hunting!