COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Being a full time student at Texas A&M is a lot of work in itself, but deciding to become an entrepreneur on top of that is something Kodye Neel is taking on.

Along with being a member of the Fall 2019 Poultry Judging and Livestock Judging Team at TAMU, Kodye is the owner and operator of Wandering Maverick by 5N Ranch & Designs, a graphic t-shirt and apparel company.

According to her company's Facebook page, Wandering Maverick "has strong roots in the agricultural industry."

So if you're looking for a Christmas gift for the animal or farm lover in your life, Kodye's hard at work not only making shirts, but her dreams come true.