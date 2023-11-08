Baylor Scott & White Medical Center delivers first set of triplets ahead of 10th anniversary

Ahead of next week's 10th anniversary for Baylor Scott & White's Medical Center, one family shares how the team delivered the center's first set of triplets.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Just 10 years ago, a pregnancy with triplets would have meant Taylor Carlson and her husband Brandon would have had to travel outside College Station for OBGYN care. Instead, they became the first family to have the first set of triplets born in the city thanks to Baylor Scott and White's College Station Level III NICU.

Dr. Luedke, scanned one, and she said, okay, well you definitely have fraternal twins," explained Taylor Carlson when recounting what her initial reaction was like." And we were like, alright, a BOGO deal! Like, that's great! And then she got really quiet, and she looked at Brandon. And then the monitor, and then Brandon, and then the monitor. And I'm like, what's going on? And she's like, um... There's a third heartbeat. And so we honestly were very worried that we would go in and not hear anything, um, just with our history. And then instead to walk in and hear three heartbeats is like so overwhelming in so many ways."

Today the triplets--Hadley, Haven and Willis--are healthy and thriving babies thanks to the work the medical professionals did to navigate a high risk pregnancy like Taylor's.

“It's really important for our community to have Baylor Scott and White's NICU," noted Dr. Amy Blunt when discussing the significance of the delivery. "We're the only level three NICU in the area. We are able to provide care to babies born as low as 23 weeks gestation. What that means for a family is comfort, peace. It's, knowing that their baby is being cared for, they don't have to travel long distances to go see their baby or to interact with the medical team.”

