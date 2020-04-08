The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley relocating after 25 years

The museum is tentatively scheduled to re-open its doors to the public January 2021 at Lake Walk in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley is making a big move. After a successful 25 years, the museum has decided to build onto their legacy at a new location; still committed to giving residents an interactive and educational experience.

The children's museum will be relocating to a 3,000 square foot commercial space that is a part of the Lake Walk Town Center community.

“I believe our community will enjoy the new, fresh, engaging exhibits and activities they'll find at our new space. We're proud of the partnership and vision we share with our friends at Lake Walk and we're excited about what the future holds for The Children's Museum and our community,” said VP of the CMBV Board of Directors Patrick Baker in a press release.

Lake Walk is an emerging hub of technology and innovation in Bryan-College Station, and Executive Director of CMBV Ashley Kortis believes it's a good move for the community.

“Moving to Lake Walk takes our organization one giant step forward in our desire to become a destination here in Aggieland – a space of imagination and innovation for families in our community and across the world. We are excited to introduce you to our new location and to serve you for years to come as a premiere discovery museum in Texas".

The museum is tentatively scheduled to re-open its doors to the public January 2021, and by 2024 they hope to move into a state-of-the-art, stand-alone structure on Lake Atlas, directly between the Lake Walk Pavilion and The Lookout observation tower.