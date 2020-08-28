College Station Parks and Rec. unveils 'RecCreation' monthly box subscription

Each box will have 10 to 15 different activities with step-by-step instructions and materials included.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Getting a little bored at home? College Station Parks and Recreation wants to keep the fun alive while still allowing you to social distance.

While COVID-19 has hindered traveling, festivals, concerts and other events, that doesn't mean it has to put a damper on the amount of fun you can have at home with your families. That's why the city has created "College Station RecCreation" monthly activity boxes for the months of October, November, December and January.

There will be two boxes to choose from; one for families and one for older adults over the age of 55. Each box will have 10 to 15 different activities with step-by-step instructions and materials included.

You can order a box each month for $35, or you can order all four boxes for $120 (this option saves you $20).

Unplug with RecCreations! A monthly, subscription box packed with activities to help keep you & your family entertained throughout the month. We have two boxes to choose from — family & older adult.



Pick up your box the first full week of every month at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside pick-up is available if you call 979-764-3486. College Station residents can also choose to have the monthly boxes sent through free contact-less delivery.