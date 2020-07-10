Easter in October? College Station Parks and Rec hosting Eggtober

During Eggtober, personal Halloween egg hunts can be hosted in your own backyard from Oct. 26-31.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 2020 has been an interesting year to say the least. COVID-19 shutdowns started in March and there was still minimal information about the virus, making Easter in April very different from years past.

COVID-19 has forced everyone to get creative; enjoying traditions in a new way. That's why the College Station Parks and Recreation Department has decided to create a fun socially-distant, candy filled tradition for the month of October called Eggtober.

During Eggtober, personal Halloween egg hunts can be hosted in your own backyard from Oct. 26-31. Families can choose from two options: a front yard egg hunt or a DIY egg hunt.

Front Yard Egg Hunt: allows families to choose a day and time between Oct. 26-31. Parks and Rec employees will then hide eggs on your front yard, and the fun begins!

allows families to choose a day and time between Oct. 26-31. Parks and Rec employees will then hide eggs on your front yard, and the fun begins! DIY Egg Hunt: allows families to pick-up their eggs at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office themselves, and they can hide their eggs whenever and wherever.

You can purchase an unlimited number of 25-egg bundles for your egg hunts. Bundles are $15 each and the eggs contain allergy-friendly candy. Cash, credit card or checks made payable to “City of College Station” are accepted.

Registration ends October 22. You can register online HERE.

