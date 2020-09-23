Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree applications now open

Last year, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station was able to help 2,168 children from 871 families in Brazos County.

BRYAN, Texas — 2020 has been a hard year for everyone. Whether you've been affected physically, emotionally, or economically, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on us all, which is why this holiday season is bound to be a little sweeter.

Some families have been affected by COVID-19 more than others, and trade- offs have had to be made regarding necessities and luxuries. More local children this year may not receive gifts for Christmas, and this is where YOU can help.

The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station has opened up their Angel Tree program applications from Tuesday, September 15, running through Friday, October 9, 2020.

If you know a family with children ages 0-12 who may be struggling to provide gifts for their children this year, have them fill out an application online or at the kiosk in the Salvation Army B-CS main office located at 2506 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan.

After a family's application is approved and they've finished enrollment, angels will be adopted at various locations around town, and gift donations will be accepted mid November through December 12 at the Post Oak Mall food court and the Angel Tree warehouse. Gifts will then be distributed on December 16.

For more information about the requirements for the Angel Tree Program or how to volunteer, you can call 979-361-0618 Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.