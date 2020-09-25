What a boo-tiful weekend to take part in Downtown Brenham's Halloween themed story walk

The city is hosting another children's book event, and just in time for spooky season!

If you missed out on finding out why dragons love tacos so much at Downtown Brenham's last story walk, don't fret! The city will be hosting another children's book event, and just in time for spooky season.

Individual pages from the children's book "Halloween Hustle" will be posted on the windows of local businesses in Downtown Brenham starting September 25 until the end of October. Families can start at Brenham's Visitor Center, where they can pick up a map or scan a QR code to start their reading journey.

The city asks that anyone participating should make sure to follow Gov. Abbott's mandate and "mask up", as well as practice social distancing and good hygiene.

The Brenham Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.