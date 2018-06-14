This strawberry shortcake with homemade biscuits recipe is out of this world! The combination of sweet, tangy strawberries with smooth, creamy whipped cream and light, fluffy biscuits is simply irresistible.

Serves 10-12

Ingredients:

2½ cups self-rising flour 2 tsp sugar

¼ cup shortening ¼ cup butter, cubed

1 cup buttermilk 1 egg, beaten for wash

2 pints strawberries, sliced

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp water

1 pint heavy cream

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C). In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and sugar. Using a pastry cutter, mix in the butter and shortening until the mixture is crumbly. You are looking for crumbs about the size of a small marble. Place the bowl in the freezer for about 10 minutes. It is imperative that the flour mixture is very cold, but not frozen. Working quickly, stir in the buttermilk until the dough just comes together. Dump the dough out onto a floured cutting board and pat down into a rectangle about 1" thick. Starting on the left side, fold 1/3 of the dough inward and follow with 1/3 of the dough from the right side to form a book. Dust the top of the dough with flour and roll out to 1" (2.5 cm) thickness. Turn the dough ¼ turn to the left (counter clockwise) and repeat the book fold. Roll out the dough again to 1" (2.5 cm) thickness. Cut out the biscuits either using a round cutter or with a knife into squares. Place them on an oiled baking sheet and brush the top of each biscuit with the egg wash. Bake the biscuits for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

While the biscuits are baking, mix together the strawberries, sugar, lemon juice and water. Let stand at room temperature.

To make the whipped cream, whisk the heavy cream until soft peaks have formed. Be careful not to over whisk the cream or it will turn grainy.

When the biscuits are done, let cool and split each one in half. Top with the strawberries and drizzle some of the syrup that has collected with the berries over the biscuits. Follow with the whipped cream. Serve immediately.

