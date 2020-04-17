Aggieland Outfitters accepting food donations to support local children

They will be accepting donations until April 27.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggieland Outfitters is supporting the Twin City Missions’ Youth and Family Services FOOD4KIDS Food Drive to help families in the B/CS community who are experiencing food shortages due to schools being closed.

The FOOD4KIDS Food Drive is accepting non-perishable food items at the following Aggieland Outfitters locations:

Outside Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11am and 2pm

Outside Aggieland Outfitters on 303A University Drive E, Monday through Sunday 9am - 6pm

You can drive up and drop off the donations to the TCMYFS staff who will be practicing social distancing while you drop off the items.

Donations will also be accepted online at AggielandOutfitters.com/FOOD4KIDS.

