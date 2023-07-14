Velvet Taco makes 1st AI-generated taco: 'Velvet Surf & Turf Taco'

The taco's availability may vary by location while supplies last.

GREENVILLE, Texas — Can you come up with the perfect taco?

Velvet Taco might have taken a crack at it. They've created their first (and perhaps the world's?) first AI-generated taco. The restaurant unveiled its computer-generated taco recipe, in collaboration with Director of Culinary, Chef V, on July 12. A Facebook post from Velvet Taco showed off the digital creation.

The post calls the result: "The Chat GPTaco." Here are the ingredients: flank steak, blackened shrimp, red chile aioli, chimichurri, crispy potatoes, grilled onion, queso fresco, jalapeno, and cilantro in a corn tortilla.

In a screenshot of the recipe, Chat GPT called it the "Velvet Surf & Turf Taco."

This taco was created amid their WTF (weekly taco feature) Recipe Contest, which ends July 24. The ChatGPT taco is available to order on the app, online, or in restaurant. It costs $6.25 plus tax.

Bon Appetit.