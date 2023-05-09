Blue Baker offering free cookies on May 15

Enjoy a sweet treat as a part of Blue Baker's celebration of 22 years of operations in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Blue Baker has announced in a press release that they will be offering free cookies to guests as a part of a celebration of 22 years of operation in College Station.

The offer will be on Monday, May 15 from 10:30 a.m. until closing at Blue Baker's three locations in College Station.

The stores are located at:

201 Dominik Drive

800 University Drive

4500 Mills Park Circle

"One of our principles is to 'grow a healthy and admires business,' and we are so grateful to be in business here in the Brazos Valley community for more than two decades," said Zach Langenkamp, President of Blue Baker, in the release. "We work hard to enrich the lives of everyone we encounter, and it has been such a blessing to experience our community enrich our lives in return!"