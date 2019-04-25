HOUSTON — Blue Bell teased us with cookie cake earlier this week, and now they've delivered.

The Texas-based creamery says its new Cookie Cake Ice Cream is hitting stores for a limited time online. It arrives in stores starting immediately.

Here's the description from the company's Instagram:

"Be one smart cookie and try our new Cookie Cake Ice Cream! Cookie Cake is a sweet cream ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing. Our newest flavor arrives in stores beginning today in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time!"

RELATED: 'Match made in heaven': Whataburger introduces Dr Pepper shake

RELATED: Did Blue Bell, Whataburger and H-E-B really team up for Honey Butter ice cream?

RELATED: Blue Bell brings back Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream