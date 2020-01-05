Brazos Valley Food Bank launches Food Assistance Hotline for seniors and high-risk citizens

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is partnering with Crowdsource Rescue , the Brazos Church Pantry and The Bridge to home-deliver food to seniors and high-risk individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This partnership was launched in early April. You can go to Crowdsource Rescue’s website and complete a ticket by filling out the information requested. However, due to a lower than expected ticket sign-up, the BVFB is now offering a hotline to make it easier for seniors and those with medical conditions to sign up. All callers will be screened for need and connected with appropriate food-related services.