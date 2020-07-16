Brazos Valley Food Banks stocked and ready to serve during the pandemic

The way they're serving may be a little different, but they want the public to know that they're still there to help those in need.

BRYAN, Texas — When the pandemic first hit, the Brazos Valley Food Bank was running into disruptions from its suppliers. That’s currently not the case.

“We have food. We have funds to buy food. The pantries have food and they’re open and they want to help people. Our financial situation has been very good. The public has been very generous at this time and so many businesses that are operating have also been doing their part to help out... said Brazos Valley Food Bank executive director Theresa Mangapora.

The food bank supplies resources to 35 organizations throughout Brazos County.

“Interestingly enough, those thirty-five organizations are actually seeing fewer people showing up to their facilities since about mid-June and I think that is still in place now. My hope is that that means that families out there have been able to get unemployment insurance, were able to get through to Texas Workforce Commission and were able to get those funds while they're looking for jobs," said Mangapora.

One new problem that the food bank is running into is the shortage of aluminum cans. This changes the foods they buy to serve the community, and Mangapora says they're now buying more canned foods like Manwich, which they usually wouldn't serve frequently because they like to have a variety of nutrition.

With the aluminum can shortage, most of the food shipments that are coming in are delivering fresh produce and meat that has already been packaged; but organizations want to make sure that wariness of one’s health will not keep you hungry.

“They have all modified their services and the way they’re doing them is most of them are having a huge drive-thru with you staying in your car, they’re all wearing masks. They’re all wearing gloves. If they’re not doing the mobile distribution, then they’re bringing it out to your car. So safety should not be a concern for anyone that is in need of food. Agencies have done an excellent job on that," said Mangapora.

She added if you have any concerns and different needs, communicate with the food bank and they will do their best to help you.