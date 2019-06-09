BRYAN, Texas — September 5 marks National Food Bank Day, and the Brazos Valley Food Bank helps thousands of those in need in our area every day.

Their main mission is “to unite our community and serve those in need.”

Since 1985, the food bank has served around 47,000 people each year.

In 2018, they gave almost 7 million pounds of food through their more than 80 partners.

“We actually reach out to organizations that have a need// food pantries, soup kitchens and meal sites... and we tailor a package to suit whatever foods we can get to them that will best benefit their organization,” said Ebony Knight, the Distribution Manager.

Even though food banks are mostly involved with food distribution, they provide a variety of services like food sorting, produce bagging, backpack assembly programs and senior outreach.

There is even an onsite garden to teach food insecure adults about producing their own fresh food.

So if you’re looking to help, there’s flexibility for anyone willing to lend a hand.

Anyone can volunteer, and those ages are 17 and under can do so with an adult.

Knight also noted, “there’s an online portal that allows you to input the times that you’re available and where we have a need, so we match those services to whatever opportunity you have.”

You can sign up to volunteer both as an individual and as a group here.

To organize a food drive, click here.