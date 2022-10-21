Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in College Station is looking to become a local staple

Crystal Gebhardt, general manager of Capriotti's in College Station discussed how business is booming amid a myriad of challenges.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new family-owned sandwich chain is looking to become a staple in the BCS area with their first location in College Station off of University Drive.

Sizzling meat, natural turkey, and fresh vegetables are just some key ingredients that make the savory sandwiches at Capriotti's unique. Last month, In September, they opened their first shop in College Station.

Crystal Gebhart is the general manger at Capriotti's and has been pushing to improve their brand beyond their immediate surroundings.

"Right now is just trying to get our name more out there so more people can come out here," said Gebhart. "We would like to reach more school districts, let them know that we have catering trays, we have lunch boxes. We'd like to see more of the kids."

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is known for it's award-winning cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more. Now, they're hoping to bring their history of quality all-natural slow roasted turkeys to College Station.

Their wagyu steak is also a key ingredient that contributes to the authenticity of their food.

"It's just better so I wanna say that's what you get here, when you look at wagyu, when you look at the turkeys, every one of them baked the night before so when you get a turkey it's fresh."

Despite several businesses still recovering from staffing and supply chain issues, this Capriotti's shop is thriving while trying to make this shop stick in the minds of the community going forward.

"Part of the thing about business here is that I have found people from College Station and Bryan have been some of the nicest people you'd ever wanna be around."