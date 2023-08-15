Fall flavors: Chick-fil-A to debut new milkshake, chicken sandwich

It's a taste of fall, with a caramel crumble milkshake and a twist no one expected: a honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based chicken franchise Chick-fil-A is bringing a twist to its fan-favorite originals with bold new flavors.

The restaurant will debut the new items on Monday, Aug. 28, according to a press release.

It's a taste of fall, with a caramel crumble milkshake and a twist no one expected: a honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich.

Chick-fil-A said that the chicken sandwich will include a filet, topped with creamy pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños on a bun with honey.

"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich," said Stuart Tracy, a chef and creator of the new sandwich.

The latest milkshake will feature butterscotch caramel flavors with ice cream, blondie crumbles, and topped with the franchise's signature whipped cream and cherry.

Starting August 28, Chick-fil-A will introduce fall flavors with its first ever twist on the Original Chicken Sandwich, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, accompanied by the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. Both items will be available nationwide. https://t.co/Z40IVRZjTI pic.twitter.com/GyjOPiSgPf — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) August 15, 2023

Officials said that the process of creating the latest seasonal flavors took over a year with nearly 30 sandwich options.

"Combining new and surprising ingredients with classic Chick-fil-A flavors, we hope both these new menu items will deliver a delicious new spin for our guests to enjoy,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at the franchise.

Chick-fil-A also first tested the items in North and South Carolina in 2020. Customers rated the sandwich high and ranked it amongst the original.