College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average

Four weeks of discounted doughnuts are left in the chain's 'Beat the Pump' campaign.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8.

The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup.

According to Krispy Kreme's website, the current price for a dozen doughnuts is $4.06, and is subject to change alongside the constantly-fluctuating price of a gallon of gas. Prices have been steadily declining since the national average hit its apex in June, peaking at over $5 nationwide.

The College Station Krispy Kreme off of Harvey Road has been open since April 2019, and has participated in many of the doughnut chain's offers nationwide, including free Original Glazed donuts in 2021 for customers who had received and showed proof of their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The store's dine-in hours are:

Sunday to Thursday: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drive-thru hours are from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Saturday.