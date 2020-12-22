x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Food

Doritos bringing back popular '90s snack

Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos Crunch 3D Spicy Ranch will be available in stores nationwide starting Monday, Dec. 28.
Credit: Frito-Lay
Doritos 3D Crunch will be available in stores nationwide in two flavors: Chili Cheese Nacho and Spicy Ranch.

INDIANAPOLIS — Millennials are getting a blast from the past. 

Frito-Lay is bringing back a new version of the popular '90s snack, Doritos 3D, now called Doritos 3D Crunch.

Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos Crunch 3D Spicy Ranch will be available in stores nationwide starting Monday, Dec. 28.

Actress and Miss USA 1996 Ali Landry is once again partnering with the chip brand after appearing in the popular laundromat Super Bowl commercial.

"I'm thrilled to say I'm back to launch a new Doritos 3D Crunch to a whole new generation," Landry said in the video on her social media channels. "Stay on the lookout because we might have a few surprises up our sleeves."

Starting Dec. 28, fans will be asked to take part in the #Doritos3DChallenge on TikTok by catching Doritos 3D in their mouth in the boldest ways possible. 

The 6 oz. bags will be $4.29, and 2 oz. bags will be $1.89.

RELATED: 'Cake Boss' star says 'only time will tell' if he can bake again after injury

RELATED: Customers can now order Burger King through Google