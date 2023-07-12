Free french fries at McDonald's

The famous fast-food chain is helping customers celebrate National French Fry Day with free fries July 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald's is helping customers celebrate National French Fry Day.

Thursday July 13, customers can get one free order of any size of McDonald's fries exclusively in the fast food chain's mobile app. No other purchase will be needed to get your free fries.

In honor of the big day, McDonald's is sharing some facts about its fries:

Fries were among the very first items available on the original menu at McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc’s first restaurant in Des Plaines, Illinois, which opened in 1955.

In the 1960s, McDonald’s patented the french fry scoop, a device that allows crew to grab and bag the perfect amount of fries every single time. You can still find them in restaurants today.

McDonald’s has a list of approved potatoes that meet its standards. In the U.S., McDonald’s most recently added the Dakota Russet to its list after it passed a rigorous testing process.