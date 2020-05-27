Free tacos?! Torchy's to gift 20 graduates with free tacos for a year

Now this is something to 'taco' 'bout.

Editor's Note: The above video shows the unveiling of Torchy's Tacos in San Antonio October 2019.

Torchy's Tacos wants to gift 20 lucky members of the Class of 2020 with free tacos for a year!

The contest started Wednesday and will end at 10 p.m. Friday, June 5. Both high school and college graduates are eligible to win.

So how do you enter? Post your 2020 graduate photo in cap and gown or with their diploma using the hashtag #TorchysClassof2020 on social media. The caption will need to tell Torchy's about the graduate's "Taco Dreams" for the future.

As long as you're 16 years old on the date of entry, you have a shot at winning the free tacos.