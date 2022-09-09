GRAND OPENING: Andy's Frozen Custard to open in College Station with delicious deal

On Oct. 21, the store, located at 104 Southwest Parkway, will be offering $2 one-topping sundaes in celebration.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you love frozen custard, then check out Andy's Frozen Custard, which is celebrating its grand opening in College Station next Friday.

On Oct. 21, the store, located at 104 Southwest Parkway, will be offering $2 one-topping sundaes in celebration.

The ribbon cutting starts at 11 a.m. following grand opening celebrations that include plenty of games, music and prizes, including the chance to win free custard for a year!

This event is a great time to try the Aggieland Jackhammer, a flavor exclusive to this shop. It blends vanilla frozen custard with Oreo, peanut butter cups filled with hot fudge. Yum! 😋

⭐SAVE THE DATE⭐ October 21st - College Station Grand Opening 🎉 🍦11:00am - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 🍦ALL DAY (10/21) - $2... Posted by Andy's Frozen Custard on Monday, October 10, 2022