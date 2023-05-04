A new black-owned dessert shop is looking to be the go-to sweet spot in Bryan

The Suga Trax, located in the heart of Downtown Bryan by a railroad crossing, started as a passion project of three friends, and has grown into a local delicacy.

BRYAN, Texas — A new dessert shop is filling the community's sweet tooth by allowing sweet treats to bring them together.

The Suga Trax is creating a different vibe that wasn't previously found in the Brazos Valley, an area filled with all sorts of sports bars, restaurants, and pubs.

Three friends—Demonica Young, Felissa Hammond, and Torri Hammond—wanted to create a shop like this years back, but couldn't find the right time to start, according to Young.

Today, the store is placed in the heart of Downtown Bryan near a railroad crossing, which is part of the inspiration behind 'The Suga Trax' name.

"The train compliments it, like if you in here when the train go, it's like nice to sit right there," said Young. "Just for good vibes you know and bringing us something different to our community and then showing the kids that you can take something small and make it big."

She shared how the location of the store allows people to feel a sense of immersion while enjoying treats is different than other places around the Bryan-College Station area. Specifically, Young is referring to how the store vibrates when a train passes by.

They have a wide variety of sugary sweets like fried cheesecake, sundaes and ice cream that go right along with the colored theme of the shop. Furthermore, they also have seasonal festival foods like funnel cakes an option for those looking for an out-of-season treat.

Tons of people in the community have poured in to support and satisfy their sweet tooth since the store's debut on April 1.

"We all could come together and it's no competition it's nobody bigger than anybody, it's just love," Young said.