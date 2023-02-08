Don't throw away your losing Mega Millions ticket. Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut for it

This offer will only last through Wednesday, August 2, so if your sweet tooth has been bothering you, now is the time to act.

No, you didn't win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot but don't shred your losing ticket just yet.

Krispy Kreme is having a little sympathy for us losers by offering a free donut with proof of losing ticket. Actually, if you have any losing lottery tickets, you can get your hands on a free Krispy Kreme donut.

The Mega Millions lottery prize has grown to $1.25 billion after no one won the big jackpot Tuesday night.

Though, there are several people who are millionaires now, including a Texan who purchased a quick-pick ticket that matched five numbers. That person added a megaplier, making their ticket worth $4 million.

The next drawing will be Friday, Aug. 4.