Lick Honest Ice Creams to open new Century Square location starting Wednesday, Oct. 19

Get ready for a new ice cream shop in Century Square starting Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
Credit: kags news

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new ice cream shop is opening at Century Square in College Station starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lick Honest Ice Creams is having their grand opening for their new Century Square College Station location, which will feature a special flavor called "Milk and Party Cookies" in celebration of the chain's 11th birthday, which also happens to be on October 19!

Those in attendance can try a scoop of any ice cream of their choosing, be it their new Milk and Party Cookies flavor or another flavor, according to the company.

Tomorrow is a BIG DAY!! It's our BIRTHDAY and we are going to be slinging scoops!! Come celebrate WEDNESDAY, October...

Posted by Lick Honest Ice Creams on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

To learn more about Lick Honest Ice Cream and what makes them unique, visit their website here.

