Lick Honest Ice Creams to open new Century Square location starting Wednesday, Oct. 19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new ice cream shop is opening at Century Square in College Station starting on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Lick Honest Ice Creams is having their grand opening for their new Century Square College Station location, which will feature a special flavor called "Milk and Party Cookies" in celebration of the chain's 11th birthday, which also happens to be on October 19!
Those in attendance can try a scoop of any ice cream of their choosing, be it their new Milk and Party Cookies flavor or another flavor, according to the company.
