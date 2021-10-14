Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Popeyes for new 'Hottie Sauce'

Megan Thee Stallion also collaborated with the fast-food chain on some new merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection.

Hot Girl Summer may be over but that's not stopping Megan Thee Stallion from bringing the heat.

The "Savage" rapper is now a Popeyes franchise owner and she's already putting in work by creating a new sauce. "Hottie Sauce" will be spicing up Popeyes' iconic chicken sandwich and new nuggets.

The fast-food chain said they worked closely with Megan to create this new sauce that reportedly flaunts a sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice — inspired by Megan’s sassy personality. The sauce is made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

Hottie Sauce becomes available at participating locations starting October 19.

And the hotness doesn't stop there. Megan has also co-branded some new Popeyes merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection. The new merchandise will feature three exclusive releases, the first one dropping October 19.

The first collection, called "Thee Heat, includes bikinis, long-sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys. If you're a Popeyes Rewards member before October 18, you can receive exclusive information and early access to this limited edition hot drop.

“What can we say – we wanted to create the HOTTEST partnership of the year” says Bruno Cardinali, Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes. “We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion -- from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage,” says Bruno.

The two additional merchandise releases will be available throughout the month of November.