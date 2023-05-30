Get paid to test donuts for National Donut Day by this New Jersey company

If you're a U.S. resident over the age of 21, you could be eligible for a sweet job — a donut tester.

National Donut Day is held on the first Friday of June each year, and this year the day is slated to fall on June 2.

PlayStar, an online casino based in New Jersey, wants to sweeten deals that will be offered on that day by offering a job to one lucky individual as a donut tester.

As a part of the offer, PlayStar will offer $1,000 cash to the person that they choose to try and rate donuts from various brands. All you have to do is fill out a Google form with information on what makes you an ideal candidate for the position.

The lucky person that's selected will get to try a range of assorted donuts from the most popular brands in the U.S., including Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts, and Tim Hortons, as well as popular donuts from chains in the winner's state. The donuts will be covered by PlayStar, and the winner will also have a chance to have their review published on their website.

Click here for info on how to sign up. Terms and Conditions can be found at the bottom of the registration page.

