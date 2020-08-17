Navasota's Classic Rock Coffee Co. recognized as 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner

Award winners consistently receive great traveler & diner feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The 2020 Travelers’ Choice has awarded a local Navasota gem as a winner for best coffee/eating places.

The Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen in Navasota calls themselves "a cross between a record store, a music store, a coffee shop, and a rock museum". They offer coffees from around the globe, along with teas, smoothies, protein shakes, sandwiches, flatbreads, salads, soups, and sweets.

“We are so pleased to have been given this honor. It makes us proud that we are providing what our visitors are looking for when choosing us and taking the extra step to provide a review. This input allows us to improve even more and provide a greater experience on their visit.” said owner Bert Miller in a release.

Travelers’ Choice awards are based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. Award winners consistently receive great traveler & diner feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the globe.

It’s official — the 2020 #TravelersChoice Awards are in. From stylish hotels to standout restaurants, we’re celebrating the places and experiences around the world loved most by travelers like you. 👇https://t.co/bD2ncBNTKd pic.twitter.com/pW77ASqcYh — Tripadvisor (@TripAdvisor) July 28, 2020

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements...Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for diners & travelers as the world begins to venture out again,” said chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor Kanika Soni in the release.