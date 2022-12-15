Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area

Director of Operations Rick Crady shared how he chose the BCS location for the strong culture that Aggies have built around their alma mater.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas.

As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.

Director of operations, Rick Crady said the strong Aggie pride throughout the Bryan-College Station area is what made them open their first location here.

"Even though it started in California, I don't really think it's a California thing," said Crady. "We're super excited, we've been trying to get this location open for quite a while, people from the community have been great."

"It's a huge culture here, we're proud to be apart of college station and we want to be apart of the community as well," said Crady.

Crady says since its opening, many in the community have lined up to get a taste of Dave's.