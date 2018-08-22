Cheese is one of those fridge staples that we all pick up at the store, but you might be shocked to see how easy it is to make from scratch! Whitney Webster shows us her simple recipe for light, fluffy creamy ricotta cheese right in your own kitchen! Spoon it on top of grilled peaches with balsamic glaze and it's a summertime delight.

Grilled Peaches with Balsamic Reduction Recipe

INGREDIENTS

6 Ripe, but firm peaches (if peaches aren't in season yet, plums work great too)

4 cups of balsamic vinegar

½ cup of brown sugar

Home made ricotta (recipe follows)

Amaretto (optional)

Slivered almonds

DIRECTIONS

Slice the peaches, remove the pit and enlarge the center hole with a spoon. Bring balsamic vinegar with sugar to a low boil on medium to high heat. Stir occasionally. Once the balsamic can coat the back of the spoon, turn the heat off. It will continue to thicken as it cools.

Heat up your grill or grill pan. When it gets nice and hot, place the peach halves flesh side down. Baste peaches at the grill with the balsamic reduction and grill for 2 minutes per side. Place peaches in an oven safe dish with a dollop of ricotta cheese in each half.

Put under your broiler for 3 minutes. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of amaretto and slivered almond pieces if using.

Homemade Ricotta Cheese Recipe

INGREDIENTS

4 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons good white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

DIRECTIONS

Set a large sieve over a deep bowl. Dampen 2 layers of cheesecloth with water and line the sieve with the cheesecloth. Pour the milk and cream into a stainless-steel or enameled pot such as Le Creuset. Stir in the salt.

Bring to a full boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Turn off the heat and stir in the vinegar. Allow the mixture to stand for 1 minute until it curdles. It will separate into thick parts (the curds) and milky parts (the whey).

Pour the mixture into the cheesecloth-lined sieve and allow it to drain into the bowl at room temperature for 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer the ricotta to a bowl, discarding the cheesecloth and any remaining whey.

Mix with honey and set aside.

