KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chicken and Waffles with Candied Jalapenos

3 lbs Jalapenos, sliced (wear gloves)

6 cloves garlic minced

2 cups apple cider vinegar

3 cups sugar

1 teaspoon celery salt

Coriander

Wear gloves when using fresh jalapeños. Wash drain and slice and set aside. Combine your vinegar, sugar and spices in a large pot and boil; reduce heat and simmer for five minutes. Add peppers and simmer for four more minutes.

You can pack in jars and can them: Wash and sterilize your jars. Fill with jalapeños and pack into jars. Turn the syrup back on to a rolling boil and ladle over the peppers with a quarter inch headspace. Place on lids and bands. The lids should seal themselves with the heat of the liquid.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

9/3/2019