Dive into spirits with a bourbon Beverage Class in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 16

BRYAN, Texas — Ronin Farm & Restaurant will offer a Bourbon Beverage Class on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant in downtown Bryan.
Led by the restaurant's bar manager, participants will be guided through a tasting experience along with a discussion on bourbon recipes, history, tasting notes and more.
Participants are asked to purchase tickets as a group to ensure seating with their preferred party. Tickets are $40, and the restaurant also suggests arriving 15 minutes prior to the start of the class.
Later this month, the restaurant will be holding another session on holiday cocktails, on Wednesday, Nov. 30.