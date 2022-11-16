Dive into spirits with a bourbon Beverage Class in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 16

Ronin Farm & Restaurant will be hosting a Bourbon beverage class on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — Ronin Farm & Restaurant will offer a Bourbon Beverage Class on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant in downtown Bryan.

Led by the restaurant's bar manager, participants will be guided through a tasting experience along with a discussion on bourbon recipes, history, tasting notes and more.

Participants are asked to purchase tickets as a group to ensure seating with their preferred party. Tickets are $40, and the restaurant also suggests arriving 15 minutes prior to the start of the class.