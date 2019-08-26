Fall marks "Pumpkin Spice" season, and Starbucks is catering to the trend earlier than usual.

The coffee company has announced its fall menu, but with a new addition that can provide a caffeine kick.

According to Thrillist, a "Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew" is coming to a Starbucks near you, and the chilled vanilla coffee with pumpkin-cream and powder can make the summer heat a little more bearable.

The seasonal drink can be purchased starting Tuesday.

Starbucks Just Added a New Pumpkin Drink You Can Actually Take Seriously With the smell of cinnamon and cloves wafting out of coffee shops into the humid summer air across the country, it must be time to accept that Pumpkin Spice Latte season is upon us again.

RELATED: Fall is nearing, and so is pumpkin spice-flavored SPAM

RELATED: Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte reportedly returns this month

RELATED: Popular donut shop opens in New Braunfels