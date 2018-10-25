Toad's breath, bat warts, and lizard scales.

Sounds dee-lish.

It's Starbucks' new Halloween offering -- a Witch's Brew Frappuccino.

It includes orange crème, but colored purple (the "toad's breath"); chia seeds (the "bat warts"); and vanilla whipped cream with a dusting of green powder (the "lizard scale").

Starbucks says the drink will be offered while supplies last in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean stores.

For a sweet and spooky snack, the retailer will also be offering Raccoon sugar cookies and Mummy Cake Pops.

You can learn more and find your closest Starbucks location on their website.

