Support local eateries during Downtown Bryan's Restaurant Week

BRYAN, Texas — Downtown Bryan is once again hosting Restaurant Week, where local restaurants get to showcase their different breakfast, lunch, and dinner options to diners.

The event is set for July 13 through 19, with 22 local businesses participating this year. So don't even worry about needing to cook this week, because many of the restaurants will be offering to-go and family pack deals as an option during the pandemic.

"Restaurant Week is an opportunity to enjoy the wide variety of cuisine options that Downtown Bryan has to offer such as Italian, German, Mexican, Cajun, and American. Now more than ever, it is important to support our locally owned restaurants..." said Interim Executive Director for the Downtown Bryan Association Katelyn Brown in a press release.

Tickets are not required for the community to participate in the event.