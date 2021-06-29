Whataburger introduces news Peaches & Cream shake and brings back Pico De Gallo menu items

The new shake will be available for a limited time

TEXAS, USA — Whataburger is bringing back the popular Pico De Gallo Burger and introducing a new, limited offering Peaches & Cream Shake.

"Celebrating the rich culture of pico de gallo," Whataburger's new sandwich, which also features a chicken version, has ingredients like pepper jack cheese, crisp pico de gallo and their own Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce.

The summertime Peaches & Cream Shake blends vanilla and the aforementioned fruit with "just the right level of sweetness" according to the Texas-based burger chain.